UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $205,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $80.35. 2,824,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,578. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

