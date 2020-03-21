UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 272,658 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of Johnson Controls International worth $157,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.91. 12,206,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,447,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

