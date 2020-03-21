UBS Group AG Has $41.40 Million Stock Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 1,515.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.66% of IAA worth $41,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in IAA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $4,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in IAA by 445.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,306,000 after buying an additional 1,043,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in IAA by 444.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. 2,524,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,371. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.