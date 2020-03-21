Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UDG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Udg Healthcare to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Udg Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 892 ($11.73).

Shares of Udg Healthcare stock traded up GBX 43.50 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 577.50 ($7.60). 1,295,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,360. Udg Healthcare has a 12 month low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 710.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 762.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.22.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

