Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 730 ($9.60) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 800 ($10.52).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Udg Healthcare to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 892 ($11.73).

UDG traded up GBX 43.50 ($0.57) on Friday, reaching GBX 577.50 ($7.60). 1,295,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,360. Udg Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 710.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 762.88. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

