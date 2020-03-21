Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given New GBX 4,800 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,925 ($64.79) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,220 ($55.51) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,640.45 ($61.04).

Shares of LON:ULVR traded down GBX 202.50 ($2.66) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,138.50 ($54.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,040,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 4,021.50 ($52.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,397.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 34.72 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, with a total value of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). Insiders have purchased 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,896 in the last ninety days.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

