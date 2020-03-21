Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Given New GBX 420 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price target decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSVS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.10) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 565 ($7.43) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vesuvius currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 565.40 ($7.44).

VSVS stock traded down GBX 24.80 ($0.33) on Friday, hitting GBX 343 ($4.51). The company had a trading volume of 1,098,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,670. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 420.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 441.73. The stock has a market cap of $997.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.10 ($0.57) by GBX 2 ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Vesuvius will post 4931.5949275 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

