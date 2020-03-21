Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,005 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,438,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,345. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.61.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

