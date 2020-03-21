Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,263,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 333,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,272,136 shares of company stock worth $33,156,606 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BX traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.67. 10,993,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

