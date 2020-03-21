Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 2,933 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,172,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,722,684. The company has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

