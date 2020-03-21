Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 3,983 iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGLB traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34.

