Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 3,983 iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2020

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGLB traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit