Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $239,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of SPYD traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

