Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New $222,000 Investment in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PBI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 8,122,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,636. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 110.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,620. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.