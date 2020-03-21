Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New $230,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,662,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,860,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,760,000 after buying an additional 259,492 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,898,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,806,000 after buying an additional 312,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 226,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after buying an additional 35,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.30. 20,995,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,247,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.00. The firm has a market cap of $460.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

