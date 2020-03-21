Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,625,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,045,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,201,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,705,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT traded down $22.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.22. 3,038,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $285.00 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

