Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,863 Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB traded down $8.13 on Friday, reaching $118.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,881. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $117.65 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.85.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

