Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,952 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,911,000 after buying an additional 263,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,490,000 after buying an additional 400,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,077,000 after buying an additional 845,674 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,457,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,898,000 after purchasing an additional 116,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,314,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,404,000 after purchasing an additional 121,255 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $3.78 on Friday, hitting $89.15. 4,381,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,412. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

