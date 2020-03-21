Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 4,365 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMP traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. 7,090,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,769. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

