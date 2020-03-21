Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $239,000 Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. 26,435,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,338,864. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BP plc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

