Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $239,000 Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2020

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. 26,435,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,338,864. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BP plc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.16.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: How Short Selling Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BP (NYSE:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit