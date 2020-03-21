Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $255,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after acquiring an additional 915,061 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,717,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,305,000 after acquiring an additional 180,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,109,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,627,000 after acquiring an additional 128,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,089,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,138,000 after acquiring an additional 274,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,563,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,220. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

