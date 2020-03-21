Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $261,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,369,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,153,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

