Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,466,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,469,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.