Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,381 ($18.17).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC raised their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,348.50 ($17.74).

LON:VTY traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 581.50 ($7.65). 4,221,072 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 593 ($7.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,267.30.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Analyst Recommendations for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit