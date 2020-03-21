Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,381 ($18.17).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC raised their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,348.50 ($17.74).

LON:VTY traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 581.50 ($7.65). 4,221,072 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 593 ($7.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,267.30.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

