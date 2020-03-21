Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,190 at Goldman Sachs Group

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,190 ($15.65) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEIR. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised Weir Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,521.13 ($20.01).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEIR stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching GBX 742.20 ($9.76). 1,792,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -5.07. Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 950.20 ($12.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,254.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,395.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.45 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Weir Group’s payout ratio is -0.42%.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.