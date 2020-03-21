Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 194,116 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.54% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $31,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,587,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,417,000 after acquiring an additional 169,793 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after buying an additional 347,476 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after buying an additional 29,641 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 480,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 353,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 142,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,260. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $70.19.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several research firms have commented on PZZA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

