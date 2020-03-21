Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $30.84 Million Stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 101.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 486,120 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Moelis & Co worth $30,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 456,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,599 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 292,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Co news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 79,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $2,913,034.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,011,418.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 22,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $739,291.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624 in the last 90 days. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MC traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

