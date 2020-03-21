Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,197 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $17,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HII traded down $10.15 on Friday, reaching $159.32. The stock had a trading volume of 413,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $148.48 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.