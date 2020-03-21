WPP (LON:WPP) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 630 ($8.29) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WPP to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 983.33 ($12.94).

Shares of WPP traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 492.20 ($6.47). 9,613,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 670.60 ($8.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 828.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 956.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $22.70. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.21%.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 742 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £24,708.60 ($32,502.76).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

