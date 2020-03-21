Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given New GBX 248 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2020

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 248 ($3.26) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of YCA traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 160 ($2.10). 145,415 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.56. The company has a market cap of $140.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of GBX 148.20 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 235 ($3.09).

In other news, insider Sofia Bianchi sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £11,132.47 ($14,644.13).

