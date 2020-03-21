Zacks: Analysts Expect Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $3.07 on Monday, reaching $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $753,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $2,457,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $389,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

