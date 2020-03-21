Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. ICF International reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of ICF International from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,238. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ICF International by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ICF International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 213,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

