Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NXTC. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NextCure in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NextCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on NextCure in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.38.

NASDAQ NXTC traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 184,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,902. The company has a market capitalization of $946.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 22.60. NextCure has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

