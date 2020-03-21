Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,207,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 280,559 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $180,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 389,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,358,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 62,341 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.98. 3,012,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

