$0.03 EPS Expected for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHEF shares. BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

Shares of CHEF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,671. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

