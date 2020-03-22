-$0.20 EPS Expected for Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings. Pacific Ethanol posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,394,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,113. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Pacific Ethanol has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEIX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,772,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 250,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

