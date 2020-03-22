$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.76. Cheniere Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

CQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

CQP stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. 2,717,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,795. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

