$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 47,549 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 273,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,243. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Xylem has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $89.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

