$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 47,549 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 273,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,243. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Xylem has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $89.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit