$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 29.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,666,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,732,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after buying an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in KeyCorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,723,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.