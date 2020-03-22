$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

TS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.61. 3,643,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,276. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.27%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

