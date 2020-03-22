2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWOU. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. 2,267,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,800. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.32. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $2,783,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

