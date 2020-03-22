2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.77.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,800. 2U has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,968,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

