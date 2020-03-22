2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWOU. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.77.

TWOU stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. 2,267,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 2U has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.32.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $2,783,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in 2U by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in 2U by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in 2U by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in 2U by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

