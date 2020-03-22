$460.99 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to announce sales of $460.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $457.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $468.76 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $476.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 9,494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 94,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. 3,041,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,680. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

