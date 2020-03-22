58,148 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Ventas stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 13,939,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,171,938. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.66%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 82.34%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

