586,984 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 586,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,179,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Huntsman at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 162.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,317 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $28,575,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,815,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 704,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 480,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 6,262,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,675. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

