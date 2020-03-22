$795.59 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will report $795.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $810.34 million. Transocean reported sales of $754.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 38,007,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,222,152. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. Transocean has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $692.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Transocean by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,113,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $179,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Transocean by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after buying an additional 644,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,692,476 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after buying an additional 160,363 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Transocean by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,935,659 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $54,597,000 after buying an additional 309,613 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,097,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

