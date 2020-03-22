Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.48-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-6% to $44.5-45.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.97 billion.Accenture also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 7.48-7.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.63.

NYSE ACN opened at $149.94 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Earnings History and Estimates for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit