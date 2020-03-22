Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.48-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-6% to $44.5-45.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.97 billion.Accenture also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.48-7.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.63.

NYSE ACN opened at $149.94 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

