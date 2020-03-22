Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.48-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.511-45.808 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.94 billion.Accenture also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.48-7.70 EPS.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $149.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.71. The company has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.63.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

