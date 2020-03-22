Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $133.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAC opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39. Actuant has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

