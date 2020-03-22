Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATSG. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.07. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.88 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

